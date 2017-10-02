Owner of Erie Business Pleads Guilty to Food Stamp Fraud

An Erie resident and business owner has pleaded guilty in a food stamp fraud case, the Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania announced Monday.

Jasmin Omanovic, 37, pleaded guilty to a single charge of theft of government property.

Omanovic, who was the owner and operator of International Market in Erie, committed food stamp fraud by exchanging food stamps for cash at fifty percent of face value from October 2011 to February 2015, according to information provided to the court.

He also exchanged food stamps for ineligible items, allowed customers to pay off store debt with food stamps, and took EBT cards from customers and used them at Walmart to restock his shelves, the court said.

Omanovic's sentencing is set for Feb. 26, 2018 at 3 p.m.

The United States Department of Agriculture, Office of Inspector General and the Erie Police assisted in the investigation.

