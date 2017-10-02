Nothing stood out about Stephen Paddock before Las Vegas shooting, people who knew him say

The last time Eric Paddock heard from his brother, Stephen Paddock had texted to find out how their 90-year-old mother was doing.

It was mid-September and Hurricane Irma had cut power in the Orlando, Florida, neighborhood where she lived. Stephen Paddock, who had left Florida for Nevada in 2016, followed up the text with a call to their mother. Later, he sent her a walker to help her get around, Eric Paddock said.

About two weeks after the text, Stephen Paddock would be dead of a self-inflicted gun shot after police say he opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas, killing more than 50 people and wounding more than 500.

The news doesn't square with Eric Paddock's image of his older brother, he told reporters Monday, a 64-year-old poker-playing accountant with no apparent political or religious affiliation -- "as far as I know," he hastened to add.

To his brother, Stephen was "just a guy," an "army of one" with no known children despite a string of relationships. Someone you might see nursing a drink alone at a bar. Someone who went on cruises and played $100-a-hand video poker. Someone who sent boxes of cookies to his mother.

"There's absolutely no way I could conceive that my brother would shoot a bunch of people that he didn't know," Eric Paddock said outside his home Monday, shaking his head as he fumbled for words.

"Something just incredibly wrong happened to my brother."

Various agencies are investigating what led Stephen Paddock to shoot from the 32th floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel into a crowd of some 22,000 concertgoers. They had gathered on the last day of the sold-out Route 91 Harvest country music festival for the final headlining act, Jason Aldean.

Las Vegas police said they did not know Stephen Paddock's name before the shooting and they believe he acted alone. He bought multiple firearms in the past, but investigators believe the firearms were purchased legally, a law enforcement official said. A Mesquite store, Guns ^and^ Guitars, said it sold a gun to Paddock and that "he never gave any indication or reason to believe he was unstable or unfit at any time."

Police found at least 10 weapons inside his hotel room, including multiple rifles, some with scopes. Initial reports suggest at least one rifle was altered to function as an automatic weapon, a law enforcement official said.

Eric Paddock said he knew his brother had firearms. His children had gone skeet-shooting with their uncle before, but Eric did not know Stephen to be a hunter. He acknowledged the limits of his knowledge, though, living thousands of miles from a brother he only spoke to occasionally. Eric helped his brother drive across the country in 2016 to a new home in Mesquite, Nevada, a retiree community about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas. Along the way, the brothers ate sushi and drank late into the evening, Eric Paddock recalled. But he did not recall his brother bringing a machine gun along with him.

Stephen Paddock lived there with his girlfriend, Marilou Danley, police said. She was out of the country during the shooting, and is not believed to have been involved.

A search of Stephen Paddock's home turned up at least 18 additional firearms, explosives and several thousand rounds of ammunition, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said Monday night. Several pounds of ammonium nitrate, a material used to make explosives, were found in Paddock's car.

That came as a surprise to one of his former neighbors. "If there was any impression, I would say, guy had no idea what a gun was," said Don Judy, who lived next door to Stephen Paddock from 2013-2015 in a retirement community in Melbourne, Florida.

Paddock never stayed at the house for very long, Judy said. Sometimes he came with his girlfriend, sometimes without.

"He was a gambler and a speculator, and he did that in Vegas," Judy said, adding that Paddock once mentioned that "We're up all night because we gamble."

Eric Paddock said his brother was a successful real estate investor who owned apartments and houses, and investigators were looking Monday at several properties in the Reno area associated with Stephen Paddock.

Residents of the properties told CNN the FBI stopped by on Monday. One resident at the Del Webb Parkway said he and his wife never saw Stephen Paddock, but saw his girlfriend as recently as this summer.

Because he had no children, he was free to come and go as he pleased, his brother said. Paddock had married and divorced twice, court records show. His first marriage lasted two years, from 1977 to 1979. He remarried in 1985, and divorced again in 1990, after four years of marriage.

His second ex-wife lives in Los Angeles County, California, and has had no contact with him in years, authorities said.

He flew planes for a while until he got tired of it and started taking cruises, his brother said. A federal official confirmed he had a pilot's license, but said that he was not up to date on the medical certification he would need in order to fly legally.

It was a passion that traced back to his childhood, his brother said. He excelled at sports, too, but never played or joined organized clubs. "He wasn't a team kind of guy," Eric Paddock said.

One point of intrigue has emerged from the shooter's background, courtesy of his brother: Their father was a bank robber.

According to the FBI, Benjamin Hoskins Paddock was on its most-wanted list from June 10, 1969 until May 5, 1977. He escaped from prison in 1969 and lived on the run until 1978, when he was arrested in Oregon, the Eugene Register-Guard reported at the time. Eric Paddock said his father died a few years ago and that "he was never with my mom." Eric said he was born while his father was on the run.

But Eric Paddock resisted the idea that his brother was somehow emulating their father's criminal tendencies. When pressed to explain what happened, he has no explanation.

"He was my brother, and it's like an asteroid fell out of the sky," he said when he learned his sibling was the gunman in the Las Vegas massacre.

"We're still just completely dumbstruck."

Correction: This story has been revised to give the correct full name of the Eugene Register-Guard. The story also has been revised to give the correct amount of time Stephen Paddock and his ex-wife were married. They were married for four years and nine months.