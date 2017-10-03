Trump nixes North Korea talks but are they really a waste of time?

Since hitting the road as Secretary of State in February this year, Rex Tillerson has visited 21 countries and covered some 95,000 miles.
He has rarely spoken to the media during those travels, frustrating the State Department press corps that usually accompanies the nation's top diplomat on his travels overseas.
But during a recent trip to Beijing he was uncharacteristically forthcoming, telling reporters that the US maintained "direct contact" with North Korea.
His candor was met with an agitated response -- not from the media, but from his boss back home.
Responding to questions about a diplomatic channel being opened, Tillerson said the US was not "in a dark situation or a blackout, we have a couple of direct channels to Pyongyang. We can talk to them. We do talk to them. Directly, through our own channels," CNN reported.
That Washington has such direct lines of communication with the Kim regime presented a rare moment of optimism that tensions might diminish, at a time when both leaders have aimed incendiary rhetoric in each other's direction.
But the revelation -- and the hope it might have encapsulated -- was quickly shot down by US President Donald Trump, who dismissed his Secretary of State's efforts as "wasting his time."
"Save your energy Rex, we'll do what has to be done!" Trump tweeted from his personal account on Sunday.
He followed up five hours later with another tweet, declaring that "Being nice to Rocket Man hasn't worked in 25 years, why would it work now?" referring to North Korea's Kim Jong-un, who inherited the mantle of leadership from his father in 2011. He said past White House administrations had been unsuccessful. "I won't fail," he declared.
But has Tillerson really been wasting his time? How effective can diplomacy be at this juncture of an increasingly tense standoff?
For a country that is largely isolated diplomatically, North Korea does have several means to communicate with even its adversaries.
Rex Tillerson has remained committed to diplomacy and a "peaceful pressure campaign" while his commander-in-chief tweets threats against "madman" Kim Jong Un.
The burgeoning contrast between the digital pronouncements coming out of the Oval Office and the taciturn assertions from Tillerson have many questioning whether Trump is adopting a "madman theory" in dealing with North Korea, the notion that the president was unhinged and capable of dangerous behavior, a technique President Richard Nixon tried to employ with the Soviet Union and the North Vietnamese.
"Clearly it is part of his management style, which seems to be to undermine his people at every turn," said Christopher Hill, who represented the US in negotiations with Pyongyang during the George W. Bush administration.
"Trump's tweets undermine Tillerson's visit, leaving his interlocutors wondering why they are wasting the time to speak with him," Hill said in comments to the New York Times.
State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert made no mention of Trump's statements, instead reiterating Tillerson's words hours after the president's tweets circled the Internet. "Diplomatic channels are open for #KimJongUn for now," she tweeted on Sunday, tagging Trump in her post. "They won't be open forever @StateDept @potus."
The US has been in contact with North Korea since at least February and there have been lower-level talks, though none with US government representatives, CNN has reported. The meetings, led by US Special Representative for North Korea Policy Joseph Yun, have focused on Americans detained in North Korea.
Even as he confirmed that he'd asked North Korea: "Would you like to talk?" Tillerson acknowledged that it would be an "incremental process."
"You'd be foolish to think you're going to sit down and say: 'OK, done, nuclear weapons gone'," he told reporters in Beijing. "This is going to be a process of engagement with North Korea that will be step-wise."
The closest the US came to an actual agreement with North Korea on its nuclear ambitions was in 1994 during the Clinton administration.
That year, the two countries signed the Agreed Framework, which outlined steps to freeze and eventually dismantle the program in exchange for energy assistance and light-water reactors. It would also have opened the way to a full normalization of economic and political relations. In 2000 then-Secretary of State Madeleine Albright visited Pyongyang.
The framework broke down in late 2002 and talks stalled when US intelligence agencies said they'd discovered a covert nuclear program and found that North Korea had purchased technology and equipment overseas. There were secret deals with Pakistan. In January 2003, North Korea withdrew from the Non-Proliferation Treaty.
"North Korea has cheated, lied, and stolen and reneged on every agreement," said Maxwell of Georgetown University, who advocates not for a return to negotiations, but a military-to-military relationship that focuses on continued deterrence.
"There's only one solution to this," he said. "The problem is that as long as the Kim family regime exists, its nuclear program will continue, its crimes against humanity conducted against its people will continue. We have to be realistic in that there is nothing we can do diplomatically through coercion or co-opting that will result in North Korea de-nuclearizing. There are no carrots or sticks."