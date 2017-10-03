Empire State Building goes dark as vigils held for Vegas shootin - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Empire State Building goes dark as vigils held for Vegas shooting victims

Posted: Updated:
James Griffiths and Amanda Jackson, CNN -

Vigils are being held across the US for victims of Sunday's shooting in Las Vegas, which left dozens dead and hundreds injured.

National and international landmarks went dark as a show of respect to the victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

Much of the Las Vegas Strip, where the shooting occurred, went dark Monday night, as did New York's Empire State Building.

"Tonight our lights darken for the victims and those affected by the Las Vegas attack," the New York landmark said on Twitter, adding that an orange halo would be displayed to "(shine) a light on gun violence."

The lights of the Eiffel Tower in Paris also went black to commemorate the Vegas shooting as well as the two victims of a stabbing attack in the French city of Marseille on Sunday.

Victims remembered

Memorials for the dead and wounded were also held around the US. Hundreds of students gathered at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, and a vigil took place on the Strip near where the massacre took place.

Attendees held candles as they gathered on the corner of Sahara and Las Vegas Boulevard near a sign reading "Pray for Las Vegas."

Vigils were also held at the state university's Reno campus, in western Nevada, and in other parts of the city. At one memorial, the crowd sang the Beatles' "Let It Be."

"Reno stands in solidarity with Las Vegas tonight, in community and on campus," one attendee posted on Twitter.

At Nellis Air Force Base, north of Las Vegas, airmen and their families gathered for a candlelit memorial service in the base chapel.

"Nellis, like all of Las Vegas, was deeply saddened and affected by the Las Vegas shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival that took place downtown," the base said in a statement.

"The vigil addressed the fears of the Nellis community and need to support one another in order to move forward together."




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2017/10/02/remembering-las-vegas-victims-burnett-ebof.cnn
Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com