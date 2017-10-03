US to ask Cuba to slash Washington diplomatic staff - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

US to ask Cuba to slash Washington diplomatic staff

Posted: Updated:
Elise Labott and Patrick Oppmann, CNN -

The US is expected to ask Cuba to cut its diplomatic staff by two-thirds as a reciprocal measure for its decision to reduce American diplomats in Cuba, according to US officials.

The announcement could come as early as Tuesday. McClatchy first reported the decision.

The US State Department last week pulled out all families of employees and nonessential personnel from Cuba after a string of mysterious attacks against US diplomats.

Several US officials tell CNN that 21 US diplomats and family members became ill after apparent sonic attacks. The American embassy will continue to operate with a 60% reduction in staff. The officials said the US will stop issuing visas in Cuba effective immediately because of the staff reductions and the decision is not described as a retaliatory measure. Officials say there will still be consular officials in the embassy available to assist US citizens in Cuba.




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/tv/2017/08/21/gwendolyn-myers-ron-declassified.cnn
Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com