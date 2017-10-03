US to ask Cuba to slash Washington diplomatic staff

The US is expected to ask Cuba to cut its diplomatic staff by two-thirds as a reciprocal measure for its decision to reduce American diplomats in Cuba, according to US officials.

The announcement could come as early as Tuesday. McClatchy first reported the decision.

The US State Department last week pulled out all families of employees and nonessential personnel from Cuba after a string of mysterious attacks against US diplomats.

Several US officials tell CNN that 21 US diplomats and family members became ill after apparent sonic attacks. The American embassy will continue to operate with a 60% reduction in staff. The officials said the US will stop issuing visas in Cuba effective immediately because of the staff reductions and the decision is not described as a retaliatory measure. Officials say there will still be consular officials in the embassy available to assist US citizens in Cuba.