Man Charged for Firing Gun at Millcreek Home

A man has been arrested for what police call a domestic-related disturbance with gunfire in Millcreek Monday.

Edwin Pennsy, 59, faces charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats.

Police were called to the 3100 block of Oakdale Parkway around 4:12 a.m. involving the discharge of a gun.

The victim, who was a 28-year-old man who lived in the same home, was not injured in the incident.

Pennsy was sent to the Erie County Prison on $10,000 bond.

