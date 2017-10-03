Fentanyl Seized During Drug Bust in City of Erie

One of the biggest drug busts this year in the City of Erie has removed several grams of a potent and deadly drug from the streets.

Officers with the Erie Police Department Vice Unit and the Erie County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force served a search warrant at 3207 Wallace Street Tuesday morning.

They recovered more than $22,500 in cash, about 10 grams of Fentanyl and a gun.

Antoun Moore, 19, and Felicia Martinez, 22, have been arrested and charged in the case.

Erie Police started the investigation after a tip from the public about the sale of Fentanyl.

The investigation started earlier this year and included several undercover controlled drug buys and surveillance.

Fentanyl is an extremely potent opiate and is responsible for dozens of deaths in the Erie County area.

In some cases, authorities said heroin is also being laced with the drug.

Erie Police drug officers said a lot of their focus has been on removing Fentanyl from the streets of Erie because of the extremely deadly nature of the drug.

The drugs seized in the bust will be sent to the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Lab for additional testing and further investigation.

