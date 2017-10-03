Firefighters Tackle House Fire in Girard Township - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Firefighters Tackle House Fire in Girard Township

The Red Cross is helping a family of six after fire tears through their Girard Township home.

Firefighters were called to the Fairplain Road residence just after 1:30 p.m.

A homeowner was home at the time but was able to escape safely.

Seven fire departments were called to the scene to put out the flames.

They said the wind made it difficult for firefighters to get the fire under control.

