Local Expert Gives Parents Tips on Talking to Children About Mass Shooting

A lot of parents are wondering how to talk with their children about the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

A local professional says it really depends on the age of the child.

Dr. Mandy Fauble is the Executive Director of Safe Harbor Behavioral Health of UPMC Hamot.

She says parents of children not yet in second or third grade should limit access to the images of the violence because young children often cannot make sense of it.

But she says parent should definitely speak to older children

She said the conversation might be a good time to talk about ways to stay safe.

Dr. Fauble said, "The biggest advice we want to give parents is they get out ahead of having kids hear about it through Facebook, through their teachers or peers. We want to invite a conversation in our own home. So it is an opportunity to really talk about the things we know can save lives. And the other ways in our life that we are trying to stay safe."

Dr. Fauble said the safety talk can focus on everything from fire prevention and first aid to wearing seat belts and knowing emergency contacts.