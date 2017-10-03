Man Sentenced for Hit-and-Run Accident

A man will spend 15 to 32 months behind bars for a hit-and-run accident after police said he smoked K2 and drove the wrong way on a one-way street.

Judge Daniel Brabender handed down the sentence Tuesday morning for Angelo Stevens, 37.

Angelo Stevens, 37, hit a car in the 500 block of West 6th Street on May 26 then led police on a high-speed chase, officers said. It ended in the 700 block of Liberty Street.

Stevens pleaded guilty to fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and aggravated assault by vehicle Aug. 10.

Judge Brabender took Stevens' extensive record into account. It includes felony and misdemeanor charges in six different states and dozens of aliases. Stevens was already on state parole.

The assistant district attorney called Stevens a menace to society and said he will remain a danger to the community unless he is behind bars.

