Fire Tears Through Vacant West Erie Home - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Fire Tears Through Vacant West Erie Home

Fire gutted the inside of a vacant house on Erie's west side Tuesday evening.

The flames were reported at 427 West 17th Street around 5:35 p.m.

A firefighter reportedly suffered a leg injury and was taken to the hospital.

It's not clear if utilities were still connected to the three-story home.

A fire inspector was called to the scene to investigate the cause.

