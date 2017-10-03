Fire Tears Through Vacant West Erie Home

Fire gutted the inside of a vacant house on Erie's west side Tuesday evening.

The flames were reported at 427 West 17th Street around 5:35 p.m.

A firefighter reportedly suffered a leg injury and was taken to the hospital.

It's not clear if utilities were still connected to the three-story home.

A fire inspector was called to the scene to investigate the cause.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.