Erie Candidates Discussed Transportation Issues During Forum

We're about five weeks away until the fall election, and Tuesday night, Erie candidates discussed transportation issues.

The forum included the two candidates for Erie County Executive: Art Oligeri and Kathy Dahlkemper, as well as the two Erie Mayoral candidates John Persinger and Joe Schember.

The discussion was hosted by All Aboard Erie and Bike Erie with topics including high-speed rail service, EMTA, biking, parking, and more.

Erie News Now will showcase two debates later this month, both at East Middle School.

The Erie Mayoral Debate will take place on October 25th.

The following night, the candidates for Erie County Executive will share their ideas.

The doors will open both nights at 6:30, with the debates running from 7:00 until 8 pm.

Election Day is November 7th.