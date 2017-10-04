Sen. Bob Casey Calls for Action in Wake of Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey is calling for action in the wake of Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas.

"It's terribly frustrating," said Sen. Casey.

His proposal would prevent people convicted of violent misdemeanor hate crimes from purchasing a gun.

He is joining other Democratic lawmakers in introducing various pieces of legislation, but now it’s the Republicans’ move.

“It’s a long menu of reasonable measures that could be passed we hope in a bipartisan manner," said Sen. Casey. "Even one of them passing would be a significant measure of progress.”

While Democrats are calling for more regulations, many Republicans do not agree.

New York Congressman Tom Reed says this is not the time to politicize the issue.

“We just don’t know the facts," said Rep. Reed. "You have ISIS making a claim to it. You have domestic terrorism potentially involved with it. You potentially just have a mental health issue that we see so often with these situations.”

He says right now it is important to recognize how much America lost that day and look for the moments that lift the country up.

“People running to the aid of strangers, people lining up to give blood," said Rep. Reed. "I mean that’s America at its best.”

As Republicans shift the conversation of gun control to a message of unification, Democrats vow to keep fighting for new regulations.

With the GOP in the majority in both the House and the Senate, these gun control measures often remain stalled.

