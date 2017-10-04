Pittsburgh Man Arrested for Marijuana in North East

A Pittsburgh man was arrested on drug charges after police say they found him with three Mason Jars filled with marijuana Tuesday.

Jamir Alston, 18, is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered.

Alston was taken into custody by Mercyhurst University North East Campus Police and Safety for an incident on campus property, who then requested assistance from the North East Police Department.

He was arraigned on the charges Tuesday morning and released on $2,500 bond.

Alston has no affiliation with Mercyhurst University, according to police.

