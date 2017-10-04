Erie Man Charged in Homicide Pleads Guilty in Assault Case - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Man Charged in Homicide Pleads Guilty in Assault Case

Posted: Updated:
Justin Glover Justin Glover

The man just charged with homicide in the June strangulation of an Erie woman has pleaded guilty in an assault case.

Justin Glover, 26, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault in court Tuesday. Charges of criminal mischief and rape were dropped.

Glover hit the woman in the head, face and neck several times a a Millcreek Township home Feb. 18, 2016, according to court documents.

He also damaged the victim's cell phone by throwing it against a wall and forced the woman to have sex with him, prosecutors said in the documents.

Glover will be sentenced Nov. 14 in front of Judge John Garhart.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com