Erie Man Charged in Homicide Pleads Guilty in Assault Case

The man just charged with homicide in the June strangulation of an Erie woman has pleaded guilty in an assault case.

Justin Glover, 26, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault in court Tuesday. Charges of criminal mischief and rape were dropped.

Glover hit the woman in the head, face and neck several times a a Millcreek Township home Feb. 18, 2016, according to court documents.

He also damaged the victim's cell phone by throwing it against a wall and forced the woman to have sex with him, prosecutors said in the documents.

Glover will be sentenced Nov. 14 in front of Judge John Garhart.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.