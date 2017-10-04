Fort Leboeuf Hosts Charity Game for Teammate's Mom

The Fort Leboeuf High School soccer team held a charity game for a teammate's mom Monday evening.

Heidi Sheehan was diagnosed with breast cancer last December.

Her son's team decided to hold a charity game for her and others affected by cancer.

They hope to keep the Give Cancer the Red Card game an annual event with the proceeds benefiting Dust Bunnies of Erie.

It cleans the homes of women currently battling breast cancer.

"The school motto was Leave a Legacy," said soccer mom Amy Evans. "Our boys really came through to honor that motto and really just give back to the community and to honor one of their soccer moms."

The mother of a player on the North East soccer team is also battling breast cancer. She will receive a free cleaning, courtesy of Dust Bunnies of Erie.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.