Two Men Plead Guilty in Gunfire, Police Pursuit Cases

The two men arrested for what Erie Police call a retaliation shooting and fleeing from officers in late February have entered pleas in the case.

Robert Harris, 20, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of firearms not to be carried without a license. The other charges were dropped.

Harris opened fire at an occupied residence in the 2900 block of Holland Street around 11:45 p.m. Feb. 26, according to police.

Harris is not allowed to possess a firearm because he previously pleaded guilty to retaliating against a witness or victim in 2016.

Shawn Spearman, 22, also pleaded guilty to summary charges of driving with a suspended license and driving at a safe speed.

Spearman drove Harris to the residence but did not have a valid driver's license, police said.

Investigators said the men also fled from police who were trying to initiate a traffic stop in the 500 block of West 17th Street. Harris then tried to discard the loaded .22 caliber Bretta semi-automatic pistol during a foot chase with officers, according to court documents.

Both will be sentenced Nov. 17 in front of Judge William Cunningham.

