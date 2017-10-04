Bail Lowered for Venango County Woman Charged with Attempted Homicide

A judge agreed Tuesday to lower the bond for the Venango County woman charged with attempted homicide after investigators say she fired a gun at her boyfriend.

Jodi Moody, 55, has been behind bars on $200,000 bond, but it has since been lowered to $75,000.

She faces trial after a district judge bound over all the charges during a preliminary hearing Sept. 20.

The charges also include two counts of attempted homicide and aggravated assault and three counts of recklessly endangering another person.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 9 inside a Victory Township home.

Moody got into an altercation with her live-in boyfriend, chased him around their house and fired a gun at him three times, troopers said.

The man eventually disarmed Moody, and she ran away, according to State Police.

Police arrested Moody several hours later in Farrell.

