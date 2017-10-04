Erie Woman Charged in Thefts at Senior Living Facility

School and Event ClosingsMore >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
With freezing temperatures drivers might think it’s a good idea to warm up their car for five to ten minutes first before hitting the road but, according to local mechanics that’s not necessary.More >>
With freezing temperatures drivers might think it’s a good idea to warm up their car for five to ten minutes first before hitting the road but, according to local mechanics that’s not necessary.More >>
A Meadville man says he is the victim of mistaken identity which resulted in him being forcibly drugged by staff at Meadville Medical Center, according to a complaint filed in Federal Court on Wednesday.More >>
A Meadville man says he is the victim of mistaken identity which resulted in him being forcibly drugged by staff at Meadville Medical Center, according to a complaint filed in Federal Court on Wednesday.More >>
A Florida couple is facing charges, after they’re accused of attempting to sneak a cat in their luggage at the Erie International Airport.More >>
A Florida couple is facing charges, after they’re accused of attempting to sneak a cat in their luggage at the Erie International Airport.More >>
In the City of Erie, the old-fashioned way of paying for parking is coming to an end.More >>
In the City of Erie, the old-fashioned way of paying for parking is coming to an end.More >>
It was December 30, 2016 when fire ripped through Timothy Green's house on Main Street in North East. Green has not been seen since.More >>
It was December 30, 2016 when fire ripped through Timothy Green's house on Main Street in North East. Green has not been seen since.More >>
Snow that's still on the streets has to go somewhere, and city crews and property owners are trying hard to find room for it.More >>
Snow that's still on the streets has to go somewhere, and city crews and property owners are trying hard to find room for it.More >>