Erie Woman Charged in Thefts at Senior Living Facility

An Erie woman faces charges after police say she stole hundreds of dollars from elderly residents at a senior living facility.

Amelia Chilson, 28, is charged with theft and burglary.

Chilson worked for a private food service contractor that provides meals to the residents of the Regency at South Shore.

She broke into the rooms of three separate residents there, according to police. She stole anywhere from $200 to $400 at a time from their drawers, the criminal complaint said.

Chilson used a master key to enter the rooms, investigators said. Chilson was caught on surveillance video entering two of the rooms.

She later admitted to the thefts during police questioning.

Chilson is free on bond.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.