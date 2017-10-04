Erie Woman Charged in Thefts at Senior Living Facility - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Woman Charged in Thefts at Senior Living Facility

Posted: Updated:

An Erie woman faces charges after police say she stole hundreds of dollars from elderly residents at a senior living facility.

Amelia Chilson, 28, is charged with theft and burglary.

Chilson worked for a private food service contractor that provides meals to the residents of the Regency at South Shore.

She broke into the rooms of three separate residents there, according to police. She stole anywhere from $200 to $400 at a time from their drawers, the criminal complaint said.

Chilson used a master key to enter the rooms, investigators said. Chilson was caught on surveillance video entering two of the rooms.

She later admitted to the thefts during police questioning.

Chilson is free on bond.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com