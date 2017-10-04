Laurel Technical Institute Cuts Ribbon on New School

The Laurel Technical Institute (LTI) cut the ribbon on its new school building Wednesday afternoon.

LTI has relocated to a space on Cotton Road in Meadville that underwent major renovations. It features updated facilities and additional space.

The new space on Cotton Road allowed for the move from Parkside Commons, which is the former Meadville Junior - Senior High School.

LTI offers programs including business, cosmetology, early childhood education and healthcare. It specializes in associate degrees, diplomas and certificate programs.

