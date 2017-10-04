Laurel Technical Institute Cuts Ribbon on New School - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Laurel Technical Institute Cuts Ribbon on New School

Posted: Updated:

The Laurel Technical Institute (LTI) cut the ribbon on its new school building Wednesday afternoon.

LTI has relocated to a space on Cotton Road in Meadville that underwent major renovations. It features updated facilities and additional space.

The new space on Cotton Road allowed for the move from Parkside Commons, which is the former Meadville Junior - Senior High School.

LTI offers programs including business, cosmetology, early childhood education and healthcare. It specializes in associate degrees, diplomas and certificate programs.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com