United Way Supports Entrepreneurship Initiative in Erie Middle Schools

Erie Public Schools are teaming up with the United Way of Erie County and Innovation Collaborative to get students to think more like an entrepreneur through a new program called Ice House Entrepreneurship Training.

The United Way announced funding and its support for the program Wednesday morning at the Erie County Department of Public Safety.

More than 850 seventh grade students throughout Erie's Public Schools will participate in the pilot program.

Each student will receive a copy of Who Owns the Ice House? The book is focused on understanding life lessons, developing an entrepreneurial mindset and expand each individual's potential.

Students will then participate in group discussions and classroom exercises.

The United Way will be monitoring its success. It hopes to expand the program to other school districts.

