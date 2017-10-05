Millcreek Police Seek Suspect in Theft of Cell Phone - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek Police Seek Suspect in Theft of Cell Phone

Posted: Updated:

Millcreek Police are asking for information on a suspect wanted for stealing a cell phone.

The theft was reported at the Country Fair at 5008 Peach Street Sept. 29 around 7 a.m.

It is believed the woman stole the phone from the store counter and put it in her purse, police said.

The suspect is a white female wearing a black, long-sleeved shirt, black pants and a dark-colored baseball cap with her hair in a pony tail.

She was carrying a brown and white purse with a zig-zag stripe pattern.

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to call Patrolman Luke Passerotti at 814-838-9515 x554.

