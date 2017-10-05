Erie County United Hosts Rally on Federal Budget, Health Care - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie County United Hosts Rally on Federal Budget, Health Care

Posted:

Erie County United shared its perspective on the federal budget and urged Rep. Mike Kelly to protect health care during a rally in Perry Square Wednesday afternoon.

The group set up a table with a game to show what President Trump's tax reform could mean for working families and social services.

It also highlighted how tax cuts for corporations would affect them.

"He's going to add $2.4 trillion to the national deficit," said Kate Koehle, the regional organizer for Erie County United. "People like me, people like my neighbors are going to have essential services cut because of that."

