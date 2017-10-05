Erie Mayoral Candidate Lays Out Plan for Vacant Spaces - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Mayoral Candidate Lays Out Plan for Vacant Spaces

Posted: Updated:

An Erie mayoral candidate laid out his ideas to revitalize the city's vacant spaces.

Republican John Persinger announced his ReCreate Erie initiative Thursday morning outside Wayne School.

He said the building is one of many in Erie that needs to be repurposed.

Persinger wants to develop a year-round marketplace so artisans, farmers and crafts people can sell their goods.

The plan also calls for an athletic complex to keep kids active and off the streets.

He is also proposing a business accelerator to help skilled craftsmen and tradespeople grow.

"These facilities will put empty, old buildings to use," said Persinger. "They will create local jobs and business. They will opportunities for our children. They will make Erie a place where people want to visit and want to live."

Persinger is running against Democrat Joe Schember.

The election is Nov. 7.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com