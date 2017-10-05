Erie Mayoral Candidate Lays Out Plan for Vacant Spaces

An Erie mayoral candidate laid out his ideas to revitalize the city's vacant spaces.

Republican John Persinger announced his ReCreate Erie initiative Thursday morning outside Wayne School.

He said the building is one of many in Erie that needs to be repurposed.

Persinger wants to develop a year-round marketplace so artisans, farmers and crafts people can sell their goods.

The plan also calls for an athletic complex to keep kids active and off the streets.

He is also proposing a business accelerator to help skilled craftsmen and tradespeople grow.

"These facilities will put empty, old buildings to use," said Persinger. "They will create local jobs and business. They will opportunities for our children. They will make Erie a place where people want to visit and want to live."

Persinger is running against Democrat Joe Schember.

The election is Nov. 7.

