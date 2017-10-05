2017 Trick-or-Treat Hours - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

2017 Trick-or-Treat Hours

Many communities in northwestern Pennsylvania have set hours for trick-or-treating this Halloween.

Erie County

  • Albion Borough - Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    • Safe Night Hallow during same time at Albion Fire Department
  • City of Corry - Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.
  • City of Erie - Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Harborcreek Township - Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Lake City Borough - Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    • Safe Trick-or-Treat - Tuesday, Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m., Lake City Community Center
  • Lawrence Park - Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
    • Halloween Parade - Monday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m., Lineup is at Main & Water Streets
  • Millcreek Township - Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • North East Township - Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Summit Township - Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Union City Borough

Crawford County

  • Cambridge Springs - Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-7:30 p.m.
    • Halloween Parade - Tuesday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m., Cambridge Springs Fire Hall (Rain location: St. Anthony's Social Hall)
  • Meadville - Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Spartansburg - Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Titusville - Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Vernon Township - Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-7:30 p.m.
  • West Mead Township - Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-7:30 p.m.

Warren County

  • City of Warren - Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.
  • Youngsville Borough - Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. 

This list will be updated with the hours for more communities.

Are we missing one? Send the details to us.

