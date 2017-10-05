2017 Trick-or-Treat Hours

Many communities in northwestern Pennsylvania have set hours for trick-or-treating this Halloween.

Erie County

Albion Borough - Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. Safe Night Hallow during same time at Albion Fire Department

City of Corry - Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

City of Erie - Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Harborcreek Township - Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lake City Borough - Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. Safe Trick-or-Treat - Tuesday, Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m., Lake City Community Center

Lawrence Park - Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. Halloween Parade - Monday, Oct. 30, 6-8 p.m., Lineup is at Main & Water Streets

Millcreek Township - Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

North East Township - Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Summit Township - Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Union City Borough Annual Halloween Parade and Costume Contest - Tuesday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m., More information »



Crawford County

Cambridge Springs - Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-7:30 p.m. Halloween Parade - Tuesday, Oct. 24, 6 p.m., Cambridge Springs Fire Hall (Rain location: St. Anthony's Social Hall)

Meadville - Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-7:30 p.m. Halloween Parade - Saturday, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m., More information »

Spartansburg - Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Titusville - Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-7:30 p.m.

Vernon Township - Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-7:30 p.m.

West Mead Township - Thursday, Oct. 26, 6-7:30 p.m.

Warren County

City of Warren - Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Youngsville Borough - Tuesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

This list will be updated with the hours for more communities.

Are we missing one? Send the details to us.

