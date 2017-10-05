Two Thrown from Horse and Buggy in Warren County Accident - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two Thrown from Horse and Buggy in Warren County Accident

Two people were thrown from a horse and buggy in an accident Warren County Thursday morning.

It was reported on Highway 958 in Freehold Township around 8:13 a.m.

The driver of a Dodge Grand Caravan - Karen Rapp-Coons, 57 - was traveling south when she became distracted and rear-ended the horse and buggy, according to State Police.

A 31-year-old man, who was identified as the driver horse and buggy, and a 16-year-old passenger were thrown, troopers said.

Rapp-Coons and the driver of the horse and buggy were taken to Corry Memorial Hospital for treatment. The passenger from the buggy refused treatment.

Rapp-Coons faces careless driving charges, State Police said.

