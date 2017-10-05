Two Dead After Crash Involving Garbage Truck in Warren County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Two Dead After Crash Involving Garbage Truck in Warren County

Two women are dead after a crash involving a garbage truck in Warren County Thursday.

It was reported at Route 6 and 27 in Pittsfield around 10:23 a.m.

A Subaru Forester was traveling west on Old Pittsfield Road when it stopped at a stop sign to cross over State Route 27 to State Route 6 West. The driver failed to yield to oncoming traffic and the vehicle was hit by the garbage truck, which was heading east on on State Route 6, according to State Police.

The driver - a 71-year-old woman - and the front seat passenger - an 80-year-old woman - were killed. A 52-year-old woman who was also a passenger in the vehicle was flown by helicopter to UPMC Hamot in Erie, where she is listed in critical condition. They are all from Warren.

The 61-year-old Franklin man who was driving the garbage truck was not injured.

The crash shut down the eastbound and westbound lanes of State Route 6 for approximately three hours.

