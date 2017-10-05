Diabetes Prevention Program Forming In Erie County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Diabetes Prevention Program Forming In Erie County

Posted: Updated:

A new program is in place to help people detect and deal with diabetes in Erie County. The Eastside YMCA in Erie and the Sight Center of Northwest PA have teamed up to start a diabetes prevention program. It's a year-long program the "Y"to tackle the health concern that 1 in 3 Americans have. 

The first six months of the program are about eating healthy, and exercising. The need of the program comes from 86 million Americans, living with diabetes. 
    

