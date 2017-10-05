Persons of Interest Sought for Passing Counterfeit Money

UPDATE: The women have been identified, according to Erie Police.

Erie Police are trying to identify two persons of interests for passing counterfeit money.

The women used the money at Manus Sunoco at East 12th and French, police said.

Anyone who can identify either woman is asked to call Detective Walker 814-870-1122.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.