More than 300 Powerlifters Compete in Erie

More than 300 powerlifters from around the world are competing in the four-day 100% RAW Powerlifting World Championships in Erie.

It all started Thursday at the Bayfront Convention Center.

The athletes represent 17 states and seven countries, including Africa, Ireland and Russia.

All competitors are members of the 100% Powerlifting Federation and have placed in the top five in a qualifying competition.

This competition was moved to Erie because the venue in North Carolina was flooded from Hurricane Irma.

Erie hosted the competition last year.

General admission tickets cost $10. They can be purchased at the Bayfront Convention Center Box Office.

Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 5: Strict Curl World Championships – all lifters begin at 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6: Female World Championships – full power flights begin at 9 a.m.

Saturday, Oct.7: Men’s Lightweight World Championships – full power flights begin at 9 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8: Men’s Heavyweight World Championships – full power flights begin at 9 a.m.

