Trump at dinner with military commanders cites 'calm before the - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Trump at dinner with military commanders cites 'calm before the storm'

Posted: Updated:
Sophie Tatum -

While taking photos alongside military leaders and their spouses before a dinner at the White House, President Donald Trump made an ambiguous statement, citing "the calm before the storm."

"You guys know what this represents? Maybe it's the calm before the storm," Trump said at the photo op Thursday night, following a meeting with his top military commanders.

When reporters present asked what he meant, Trump replied: "It could be, the calm, the calm before the storm."

Reporters asked if the storm was related to Iran or ISIS.

Trump replied: "We have the world's great military people in this room, I will tell you that. And uh, we're gonna have a great evening, thank you all for coming."

When asked again what he meant, Trump said only: "You'll find out."

Reporters in the room asked for a hint, but Trump concluded the questioning.

"Thank you everybody," Trump said.

The White House has not immediately responded to CNN's request for comment or clarification.




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2017/10/05/donald-trump-calm-before-the-storm-commanders-sot.cnn
Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com