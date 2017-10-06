This is how Anderson Cooper will start his show about the victim - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

This is how Anderson Cooper will start his show about the victims tonight

Jacob Krol and Melissa Mahtani, CNN -

Anderson Cooper is devoting a full hour Friday night to telling the stories of the 58 people who were killed in the Las Vegas massacre.

"There will be no breaking news about the man behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. Nothing about the weapons he used, the targets he chose, the tactics he employed or the motives he may have had. We're setting that aside deliberately to bring you the stories that we think too often get lost in the moment-to-moment coverage," Cooper says in the introduction to the program.

"We don't believe that history should remember the name of those who took the lives of others. We hope history remembers the name of all those who lost their lives" he adds.

The commercial-free special, "Las Vegas Lost: The Victims Remembered," airs at 9 p.m. on CNN.




