Heroin, Handgun Seized from Jamestown, New York Residence

A search of a Jamestown, New York residence Friday turned up drugs and has landed a man behind bars.

Shanis Garcia, 30, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, New York State Police CNET and Jamestown Police Department SWAT team served a search warrant at 11:25 a.m. at a residence at 10 Peterson Street.

Investigators seized a .40 caliber handgun, heroin, hydrocodone pills, suboxone and clonazepam, according to police.

Anyone with information on illegal drug trafficking in the Jamestown, New York area is asked to contact the anonymous tip line at 716-483-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.