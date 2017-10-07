State Police Drug Agents Called to Summit Township Motel - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

State Police Drug Agents Called to Summit Township Motel

Pennsylvania State Police drug agents were called to a Summit Township motel Friday afternoon.

The agents responded to the Motel 6 on Schultz Drive near Route 97 and Interstate 90.

Officers focused their attention on one room at the motel.                                                                                          

They did did not reveal what they were looking for, if anything was confiscated or reveal if they made any arrests.

Firefighters were summoned to assist the agents.

