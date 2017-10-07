Arrest Warrant Issued for Man in Erie Home Invasion Robbery, Sho - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Arrest Warrant Issued for Man in Erie Home Invasion Robbery, Shooting

Police have filed charges against an Erie teenager in connection to a home invasion robbery that ended in a shooting.

It happened Sept. 14 inside a home in the 600 block of West 10th Street.

Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for Demond Williams, 18, who faces charged including aggravated assault and robbery. 

Williams is one of two men who forced their way into the home and then shot a man in the arm. 

Police are also trying to identify the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective at 814-870-1221.

