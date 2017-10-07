Erie Mayoral Candidates Help Kick Off Oktoberfest - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Mayoral Candidates Help Kick Off Oktoberfest

Posted: Updated:

The candidates for Erie mayor helped kick off Oktoberfest Friday evening at Saint Joseph Bread of Life Church on West 24th Street.

Democrat Joe Schember and Republican John Persinger both tapped the keg, which marks the start of the annual festival.

It highlights all things German with food, beer, music, clothing, indoor and outdoor activities, a Bavarian coffee house and fun for the children.

"It's been really busy," said Mo Trabold from St. Joe's Oktoberfest. "We've had our whole parish has been here all week. We've been working on it for months. We've had people baking pumpkin rolls. They've been making sauerkraut balls. Everybody chips in. It's a great for fellowship for our parish to get together."

The festival runs through Sunday.

More information on Oktoberfest is available here.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com