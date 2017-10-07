People injured in car collision near London museum - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

People injured in car collision near London museum


Ray Sanchez, CNN -

A number of pedestrians were injured Saturday after a car collision near London's Natural History Museum, London Metropolitan Police said.

A man was detained at the scene, police said. Earlier authorities had said a man was arrested.

The museum is in the bustling section of South Kensington, popular with both Londoners and tourists. The area was cordoned off by heavily armed police, according to video posted on social media. Helicopters buzzed overhead as ambulances rushed to the scene.

A witness said a nearby Tube station was closed.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, police said.




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2017/10/07/london-national-history-museum-car-hits-pedestrians.cnn
