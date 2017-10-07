Boscov's Opens with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Boscov's officially opened and welcomed shoppers Saturday.

Store leaders and members of the community came out to cut the ribbon and officially open the department store located in the former Sears at the Millcreek Mall.

The McDowell Senior High School marching band played and a parade of classic cars also marked the occasion.

The store created more than 300 jobs.

CEO Jim Boscov said his family business motto will fit perfectly in Erie.

"It reaffirmed what we knew when we came into the community," said Boscov. "This is a community that really cares about people, and a community that cares about each other. Everything we've seen over the past few days just reinforces that."

The Millcreek Mall has become Boscov's 46th store.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.