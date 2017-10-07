Boscov's Opens with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

School and Event ClosingsMore >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
They are asking residents to help clear the snow away from any storm drains near their property.More >>
They are asking residents to help clear the snow away from any storm drains near their property.More >>
Troopers told Erie News Now when they arrive, Anthony L. LaCastro Jr. started firing an assault rifle at them. He refused commands to drop the gun, so troopers returned fire, according to State Police.More >>
Troopers told Erie News Now when they arrive, Anthony L. LaCastro Jr. started firing an assault rifle at them. He refused commands to drop the gun, so troopers returned fire, according to State Police.More >>
Patrol officers first responded to the Nak Mobile Home Park on West Ridge Road, then called for the swat team.More >>
Patrol officers first responded to the Nak Mobile Home Park on West Ridge Road, then called for the swat team.More >>
It happened in the 500 block of East 8th Street just before 4:15 p.m.More >>
It happened in the 500 block of East 8th Street just before 4:15 p.m.More >>
The incident happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at a residence along Dorn Road.More >>
The incident happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at a residence along Dorn Road.More >>
It is expected to open in March at 2108 West 8th Street near Beverly Dr. in the City of Erie.More >>
It is expected to open in March at 2108 West 8th Street near Beverly Dr. in the City of Erie.More >>