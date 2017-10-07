Two Arrested for Crack Cocaine, Marijuana Grow Operation in Dunkirk

Two people were arrested Friday for crack cocaine and a marijuana grow operation at a Dunkirk, New York apartment.

Ontario Eldridge, 31, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property and unlawful growing of marijuana.

Katelyn Smith, 27, faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property and unlawful growing of marijuana.

The City of Dunkirk Police SRT team and Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force searched an apartment in the 600 block of Deer Street in Dunkirk around 6:41 a.m. Friday.

Inside the residence, investigators found Elridge, who was already wanted on an arrest warrant, and Smith.

They also discovered a marijuana growing operation, packaging materials associated with the sale and distribution of crack cocaine and a stolen handgun, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Both are expected to face additional charges after other items that were seized from the apartment are analyzed.

The search warrant was issued after an investigation by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force into the sale of crack cocaine from the residence.

Both were arraigned before Dunkirk City Judge Drag and taken to the Chautauqua County Jail.

