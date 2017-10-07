Therapeutic Riding Equestrian Center Celebrates New Name with Open House

The Therapeutic Riding Equestrian Center (TREC) celebrated its name change to Hope on Horseback with an open house Saturday to show what the organization is all about.

The organization has offered equine therapy classes to improve the physical, mental, emotional and social well-being of people with special needs since 1981.

Hope on Horseback put on special demonstrations to show how the therapy helps veterans and children and adults with disabilities, including some in wheelchairs.

It worked with the Non-Profit Partnership on the new branding. Leader said Hope on Horseback fits perfectly.

"The value of equine therapy has been proven over and over again," said Betty Rositer, executive director of Hope on Horseback. "We have a lot of dreams and goals in the future to bring more and more people in to benefit from the use of a horse."

Hope on Horseback is operates from the Tailwind Equestrian Center on Sterrettania Road in Fairview.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.