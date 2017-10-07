Therapeutic Riding Equestrian Center Celebrates New Name with Op - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Therapeutic Riding Equestrian Center Celebrates New Name with Open House

Posted: Updated:

The Therapeutic Riding Equestrian Center (TREC) celebrated its name change to Hope on Horseback with an open house Saturday to show what the organization is all about.

The organization has offered equine therapy classes to improve the physical, mental, emotional and social well-being of people with special needs since 1981.

Hope on Horseback put on special demonstrations to show how the therapy helps veterans and children and adults with disabilities, including some in wheelchairs.

It worked with the Non-Profit Partnership on the new branding. Leader said Hope on Horseback fits perfectly.

"The value of equine therapy has been proven over and over again," said Betty Rositer, executive director of Hope on Horseback. "We have a lot of dreams and goals in the future to bring more and more people in to benefit from the use of a horse."

Hope on Horseback is operates from the Tailwind Equestrian Center on Sterrettania Road in Fairview.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com