Fall Harvest Celebration at Mount Pleasant Features 5K Challenge

Temperatures were warmer than your typical fall day for Mount Pleasant of Edinboro's Fall Harvest Celebration Saturday.

The fun at the Edinboro ski mountain started Friday and runs through Sunday.

Saturday marked the inaugural Mount Pleasant 5K Challenge run/walk and mountain bike race 800 feet up and down the mountain.

Prizes were awarded for men's and women's winners. People also enjoyed lift rides to check out the foliage.

There was food, ski swaps and a scavenger hunt.

More than 80 people participated in the 5K and the ride. Some did both.

