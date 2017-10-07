GE Transportation CEO to Move into New Position

GE Transportation CEO Jamie Miller is moving on to become GE's Chief Financial Officer starting Nov. 1.

Her move up is part of a series of changes at the top announced by CEO John Flannery, who is the successor to Jeff Immelt.

Before her brief stint as head of GE Transportation, Miller worked at Anthem and PricewaterhouseCoopers and joined GE as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.

Current CFO and Vice Chair Jeffrey Bornstein will leave GE at the end of the year.

GE Vice Chairs Beth Comstock and John Rice are also departing. Rice also headed GE Transportation in the past.

Pascal Schweitzer has been named the interim CEO of GE Transportation.

He joined GE in 2015 after their acquisition of Alstom's power and grid businesses.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.