GE Transportation CEO to Move into New Position - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

GE Transportation CEO to Move into New Position

Posted: Updated:
Jamie Miller Jamie Miller

GE Transportation CEO Jamie Miller is moving on to become GE's Chief Financial Officer starting Nov. 1.

Her move up is part of a series of changes at the top announced by CEO John Flannery, who is the successor to Jeff Immelt.

Before her brief stint as head of GE Transportation, Miller worked at Anthem and PricewaterhouseCoopers and joined GE as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. 

Current CFO and Vice Chair Jeffrey Bornstein will leave GE at the end of the year.

GE Vice Chairs Beth Comstock and John Rice are also departing. Rice also headed GE Transportation in the past.

Pascal Schweitzer has been named the interim CEO of GE Transportation.

He joined GE in 2015 after their acquisition of Alstom's power and grid businesses.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com