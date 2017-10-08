Dogtober Fest Back with a Bark

While Halloween may be several weeks away, some local dog owners and their pups were already in the holiday spirit.

Saturday was the third annual Dogtober Fest event held at the Erie Brewing Company. The proceeds all went to the ANNA Shelter.

The shelter partnered with the Erie Brewing Company and other vendors for a night of food and drinks, both for those on two, and four legs.

Many dogs turned out to the event decked out in a variety of costumes ranging from Spiderman to the Devil. Some of the costumed canines were shelter alums themselves.

ANNA Shelter Founder Ruth Thompson said the event is a major fundraiser for the organization, and community support is necessary for the shelter to survive.

"I couldn't do it without the community support. It's a one day at a time, one animal at a time,” Thompson said. “It's always been that way since we started but to be so embraced by the community both businesses and individuals, it's a true blessing."

Vendors donated their food and beverages, and the money was raised by ticket sales and a prize raffle.