Jeep Drives Through West Erie Business, Causes Extensive Damage

Erie Police are trying to figure out why the person behind the wheel of a Jeep drove through an auto repair business in west Erie early Sunday morning.

The crash was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. at West 12th Auto Service, which is located at 12th and Walnut.

Although the investigation is ongoing, the owner of the business, Mohammad Al, said the driver was heading west on 12th street and changing lanes when he lost control and plowed through the auto repair shops, taking out a vehicle lift.

Police do not believe the driver was under the influence.

Three passengers were in the vehicle at the time. Only one person was taken to UPMC Hamot.

It took hours to clean up the mess due to the extensive damage.

Al told Erie News Now he has owned the business for about seven year. Police woke him up with the news around 3 a.m.

