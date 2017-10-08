Man Punches Sheriff's Deputy in Face, Two Others Arrested in Chautauqua County Disturbance

Three people face charges, including one man for punching a deputy in the face, after the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office was called for a disturbance Saturday.

Deputies responded to Central Ave. in Silver Creek around 5:54 p.m.

During the investigation, Veronica Cook, who was one of the involved parties, became disorderly and punched a person in the face, according to the Sheriff's Office. As deputies attempted to take her into custody, she physically resisted arrest.

Another person at the scene, Seth White, then punched a deputy in the face in an attempt to prevent Cook's arrest, the Sheriff's Office said.

The deputy suffered a facial injury.

While deputies tried to arrest White, another person, Jonathan Seneca, also started to physically prevent them from arresting White, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Cook, 26, of Irving, was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment.

White, 20, of Irving, was charged with assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Seneca, 26, of Gowanda, was charged with resisting arrest and harassment.

All three were arraigned in Town of Sheridan court and taken to the Chautauqua County Jail.

