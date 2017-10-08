Pennsylvania to Provide More than 60,000 Narcan Kits to First Responders

More first responders throughout Pennsylvania will be equipped with Narcan kits used to block the effects of opioids and reverse and overdose, the Governor's administration announced Thursday.

It will provide more than 60,000 Narcan kits over a two-year period to all 67 counties who submit an application.

Factors including county population, county opioid overdose deaths, and information from the Pennsylvania Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) will be used to determine how many kits are provided to first responders in a particular area.

Each kit will contain two, 4-milligram doses. They will be supplied by Adapt Pharma, which is headquartered in Radnor, Pa.Kits could be made available as soon as November 2017.

The program is being funded with $5 million from the 2017-18 state budget.

First responders who could be equipped with the Narcan kits include:

Emergency medical services, advanced life support, basic life support, and emergency medical technicians

Law enforcement – including municipal police, sheriff’s offices, campus police, campus security, school resource officers, and park rangers

Fire fighters to include both volunteer and paid fire fighters

Adult probation and parole officers

Juvenile probation officers

County correctional facilities

Constables

Afterschool program personnel

Public transit drivers

Domestic violence shelter personnel

Homeless shelter personnel

Public defenders’ offices

Library personnel

Drug treatment providers

Any other community group legally organized and trained to respond to overdose emergencies and administer intranasal naloxone

