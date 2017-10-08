New Life and Spirit Celebrate First Service in New Home

An empty former catholic church came alive Sunday morning with a new congregation of worshippers. The first-ever service at New Life and Spirits is quite the contrast to services once held there.

"Some people would call us a lively group. But it's just excitement what God is doing, and it's part of our rejoicing and praising the worship of God,” says Bishop Curtis Jones Sr.

New Life and Spirit closed the sale of the church this past week, buying it from the Erie Catholic Diocese. The church used to be home to St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, but the Diocese merged the parish with St. Stanislaus.

"We have two of the Benedictine Sisters with us today in service, and they were so excited for us, saying they are so glad that this building is still being used for religious purposes,” says Bishop Jones.

After renting spaces for over 12 years, moving to a permanent location is nothing short of a miracle for New Life and Spirit.

“The donations from the people, and the sacrifice so that we could have a home...It's a move of God, and that's just what He does. He is a miracle worker. But He just moves in His favors upon us, and it's just what He does, and it's wonderful,” says co-pastor Vickie Jones.

For members of the congregation, New Life and Spirit has always felt like home, but it’s nice to finally have a permanent one.

"I just hope that we have more good times, and we can bring as many people in as possible to so they can experience what we've experienced, and share the joys with us... I feel at peace when I'm here. It's a good place to be."