Pets Blessed at St. Mark's Episcopal Church

St. Mark's Episcopal Church hosted a special worship experience Sunday to bless the animals.

Organizers said animals are among God's most precious creatures.

The blessing of the animals is held on or near the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.

While most animal blessings are done separate from Sunday morning worship, St. Mark's does it right in the middle of church.

"St. Mark's is our family, and our dogs are our family," said Brian Skelly, who brought his dog to be blessed. "They're our kids, so it's just nice we can, the one time a year we can, actually bring the whole family to church with us."

"More than you would expect come just to say that they have their pet blessed and loved," said Rev. Dr. Donald Baxter of St. Mark's Episcopal Church. "There's a very favorable response by most people."

About 200 people attended two services. Close to 30 pets were blessed, including dogs, cats and birds.

