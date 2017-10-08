Dozens Race, Walk for Hurricane Relief

As hurricane relief efforts continue throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico, Mercyhurst University students wanted to do their part and help through fitness.

They organized a Hurricane Relief 5K race and walk Sunday at the Mercyhurst Athletic Center to raise money for victims of the storms.

The race was a joint effort by the Sports Medicine and Softball departments on campus.

Organizers said close to 100 people came out to support to the cause.

Merychurst University student Lynne Gillot said although she was not affected by the storms, she still wanted to do something to help.

"I may not know exactly what it feels like to be affected by a disaster such as this, but it's knowing that our hearts are going out to these people, and we're doing our best in all ways that we can," said Gillot. "I think that's why I really wanted to help out with this."

Money raised will go to the JJ Watt Foundation.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.