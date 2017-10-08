Raffle, Celebrity Bartending Raise Money for Year-Round Farmers Market Project

The group trying to bring a year-round farmers market to Erie hosted a fundraiser Sunday to help make the idea a reality.

The Oasis Project teamed up with Lavery Brewing Company for a raffle and celebrity bartending fundraiser.

The organization has been working on the project for several months.

Oasis Project leaders said they are still hearing tons of public interest but really need more funding to get the farmers market up and running.

"Right now, one of the things we found out about construction and renovation, no matter where you go, you're looking at a lot of money just to get it up to code," said Jon D'Silva, co-founder of the Oasis Project. "We're raising funds to do that."

D'Silva said they are still hoping to bring the Oasis Project to the PACA building on State Street.

